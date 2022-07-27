EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – On Tuesday, July 26th, 2022, The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office conducted a presentation regarding school safety and active shooters to the employees of the Tornillo Independent School District.

The presentation occurred during the district’s staff convocation to prepare for the 2022-2023 school year.

Commander Ryan Urrutia discussed school safety with district employees and why school safety is all our responsibility. Instructors Deputy Gandara and Deputy Placencia provided two presentations to the district staff based on the active shooter course developed by Texas State University and ALERRT.

The training discusses the Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE). The course prepares students to avoid, deny or defend during an incident.

