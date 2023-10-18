EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Peter John Herrera Patrol Station in collaboration with Hyundai Motor America, will provide 200 steering wheel locks to the owners of Hyundai and Kia vehicles from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4 at the San Eli Supermarket located at 11970 Socorro Rd.

Flyer courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles are a nationwide issue and are being addressed by Hyundai Motor America and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO), according to a press release sent by EPCSO.

“The clubs are sourced by Hyundai Motor America to be used to support the residents of El Paso in response to thefts of Hyundai vehicles fueled by irresponsible social media video “challenges” which has promoted this criminal activity. We remain committed to working with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and appreciate your support with this issue,” read a statement from Hyundai Motor America.