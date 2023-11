EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — A former El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy and jail chaplain has died, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office said.

Earl Russell Bone, 95, died on Nov. 15, the Sheriff’s Office said. Bone had worked with the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office from 1981 to 2005.

His funeral services are scheduled for 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 28 at 1201 N. Piedras at La Paz Faith Center.