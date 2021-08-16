EPCSO Deputies spend “Field Day” at Red Sands Elementary

News

by: KTSM Staff

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, August 13, 2021, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assigned to the East Montana Patrol Station arrived at Red Sands Elementary for “Field Day”.

Deputies spent time with students during their lunch time and interacted with them by playing soccer and other activities.

Deputies also assisted the School Resource Officer Deputy with lockdown procedures in cases of an active shooter. Students were explained by deputies where they need to hide in cases of emergency.

Teachers and other staff also learned what protocols they need to follow to secure the school and keep the students safe.

Officials with EPCSO said students and staff really enjoyed the presence of law enforcement during their visit.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

2-year-old and grandmother who died due to flooding were 'inseparable'

DoD considers bringing Afghan refugees to Fort Bliss

Residents resume indoor water use in West El Paso

Children's Hospital on COVID-19 patients

El Paso hospitals near capacity

Immunize El Paso taking COVID-19 booster shot appointments

More El Paso News
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link
Live Radar Link Banner