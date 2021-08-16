EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, August 13, 2021, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assigned to the East Montana Patrol Station arrived at Red Sands Elementary for “Field Day”.
Deputies spent time with students during their lunch time and interacted with them by playing soccer and other activities.
Deputies also assisted the School Resource Officer Deputy with lockdown procedures in cases of an active shooter. Students were explained by deputies where they need to hide in cases of emergency.
Teachers and other staff also learned what protocols they need to follow to secure the school and keep the students safe.
Officials with EPCSO said students and staff really enjoyed the presence of law enforcement during their visit.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
EPCSO Deputies spend “Field Day” at Red Sands Elementary
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Friday, August 13, 2021, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Deputies assigned to the East Montana Patrol Station arrived at Red Sands Elementary for “Field Day”.