EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 38-year-old woman.

Cybil Silva or also known as Cici, had left her house on Friday, April 10, and hasn’t returned home since, according to officers.

Officials say Silva was last seen at the Intersection of the 1000 Block of Nashua Drive and the 1100 Block of Spartan Drive.

Officials add that Silva was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black leggings, black and white shoes and she currently has red hair.

Silva is believed to be in need of medical help. Anyone with information regarding Silva’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 915-832-4408 or 9-1-1.