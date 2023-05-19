EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office released three press releases on Friday, May 19 regarding the arrests of Janeth Samaniego Granados, 39, Paul Dominguez, 55, and Jesus Antonio Mendez Jr., 20. All three were taken into custody on unrelated incidents.

Granados was arrested for alleged theft of property for more than or equal to $2,500 but less than $30,000, enhanced if at trial with a $10,000 bond. The sheriff’s office received a felony arrest warrant for Granados on Thursday, May 18 and located her at the 10000 block of Jamaica. She was booked without further notice.

Janeth Samaniego Granados, 39. Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Dominguez was wanted for two outstanding criminal warrants, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received the felony arrest warrant on Thursday, May 18 and located him at the 5100 block of Willow Creek Dr. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail for alleged burglary of habitation and criminal mischief with a total bond of $51,500.

Paul Dominguez, 55. Photo courtesy of the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

Mendez was wanted for three counts of alleged aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the El Paso County Sherrif’s Office. Deputies received a felony arrest warrant on Thursday, May 18 and located him at the 1300 block of Pullman. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail with a $50,000 bond.