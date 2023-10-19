EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A single-vehicle crash left one person seriously injured Thursday night, Oct. 19 near Montana Vista Elementary School, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office says that at approximately 7:45 p.m. deputies were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash at the 3800 block of Mark Jason.

The vehicle’s driver suffered serious injuries, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The Special Traffic Investigators (STI) were called to conduct a thorough investigation.

As a result, the affected area will remain closed for at least 4 hours to facilitate the ongoing investigation, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this developing story.