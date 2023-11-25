EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old man is dead, and two others were injured after shots were fired Friday night, Nov. 24 at Red Sands, according to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO).

EPCSO says that around 9 p.m. deputies responded to the Red Sands area, 1600 Montana Ave., in far East El Paso in reference to shots fired.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that Mauricio Ellas, 18, had been shot and taken to a local hospital where at approximately 10:45 p.m. he died from his injuries, according to EPCSO.

EPCSO says there were two additional gunshot victims, both 18 years of age, who were taken to local medical facilities with non-life threatening injuries.

There’s no information about any arrests made or what led to the shooting.

EPCSO requests anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office at (915) 832-4408.

KTSM is working to gather more information and update this story.