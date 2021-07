EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College has opened up its free COVID-19 vaccine clinics to the general public.

In a social media post, EPPC said both the Moderna and the Pfizer vaccines would be available to anyone who wants them.

The shots are administered on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the D Building of the Mission Del Paso Campus located at 10700 Gateway East Blvd.

Appointments are encouraged but walk-ins are welcome.

For more information or to register, click here.