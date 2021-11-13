EPCC’s Faith Nyathi takes first place in 5k National Championship

From left to right: Mercy Kimaiyo, Karyme Garcia, Kayhla Talavera, Faith Nyathi, Jayleen Guerrero.

RICHMOND, Virginia (KTSM) – El Paso Community College’s runner, Faith Nyathi, placed first in the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) National Championships Saturday.

Nyathi finished the 5k race with a time of 17:08, earning the Women’s National Championship.

Nyathi also earned All-American honors and was named the Division 1, West Region Athlete of the Year.

The EPCC women’s cross country team, led by Nyathi, finished in third place overall. EPCC’s Jayleen Guerrero finished in 17th place with a time of 19:08.

The College of Southern Idaho earned the Women’s Team Champion title.

The EPCC men’s cross country team finished in 6th place overall. The men’s team was led by Adams Biwott, who finished eighth place with a time of 24:27 in the 8k race. EPCC’s Kelvin Chiku finished in 28th place.

Adams was awarded All-American honors and was also named the West Region Athlete of the Year.

Iowa Central Community College won the Men’s National Champion.

The EPCC cross country team will compete in the NJCAA Division 1 Half Marathon National Championships in Richmond, Virginia, November 16.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.