EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The Socorro Independent District, in collaboration with EPCC and UTEP, will be hosting an “Operation College Bound” event to provide enrollment services for high school seniors starting Thursday morning, March 30, at Montwood High School.

SISD seniors will be able to learn about the opportunities provided at EPCC and UTEP. Students interested in EPCC will be able to meet with an admission counselor and register for fall courses. Those interested in UTEP can register for new student orientation and possibly an anchor course.

The EPCC and UTEP staff will give seniors the convenience to enroll in college in a familiar environment by guiding and answering all their questions. SISD high school administrators and counselors also will assist with the events.

The event days will be as it follows: