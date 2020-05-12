EPCC training essential healthcare heroes who help during COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) trains essential healthcare heroes who have key roles in assisting during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each year over 125 students graduate from EPCC in a variety of healthcare fields which are directly involved in the care of patients with various forms of respiratory illnesses, like the coronavirus.

According to a release, EPCC plays a major role in training first responders such as Firefighters and Emergency Medical Techs (EMT) and Paramedics.

The Emergency Medical Services Professionals program trains Emergency Medical Techs and Paramedics, graduating almost 150 first responders each year in a variety of settings.

“At EPCC the Emergency Medical Services Professions program, not only trains traditional EPCC students, but trains soldiers from Fort Bliss and students from area high schools through the college’s Dual Credit program,” Antonio Ayub, EPCC Emergency Medical Services Instructor said.

EPCC says they are proud to provide the training opportunities and support that workers need in order to be qualified to work and serve our community.

“El Paso Community College has a long history of training our community’s workforce,” EPCC President Dr. William Serrata said. “EPCC has prepared many of our region’s first responders and health care workers with a high-quality education so they can help you and your family. We are proud of our graduates working in many fields throughout our community.” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said.