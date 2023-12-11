EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College will be holding two commencement ceremonies for the 2023 fall semester this Friday, Dec. 15 at the UTEP Don Haskins Center.

EPCC says it will award its 100,000th degree as well as 2,101 associate degrees. Certificates of completion will also be presented.

EPCC has provided a schedule for the following commencement ceremonies this Friday:

2 p.m. – Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science, Certificates of Completion

6 p.m. – Associate of Arts, Associate of Arts-Teaching

EPPC says the master of ceremonies will be EPCC President Dr. William Serrata.

The commencement speaker will be Tracy Yellen, chief executive officer for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation, according to EPPC.