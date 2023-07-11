EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College will be handing out backpacks filled with school supplies to 1,200 students on Saturday, July 15.

The Service Learning School Store is partnering up with the El Paso Community Foundation for the giveaway.

The backpacks will be given out to elementary school students from different school districts.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon at the EPCC CTE lobby, sixth floor, J Building, Rio Grande Campus, 919 N. Oregon.

The Service Learning Program encourages “civic responsibility among students through community service,” according to a news release sent out by EPCC.