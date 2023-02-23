EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Otero County Prison Facility invited students and professors from the El Paso Community College’s Criminal Justice program to their open house last week.

Two groups attended the open house and were accompanied by professors. Students and professors got a tour of the facility, giving them a first-hand look at the daily operations of a prison.

“We can lecture about it, we can show them pictures, we can show them videos in the classroom but there’s nothing like coming out here to show them what corrections staff do and for the students to experience it for themselves.” said Associate Professor at Valle Verde, Louis Barragan.







Photo courtesy: Arlette Villa

Aside from gaining an inside look into a real prison, the students were able to see the many other fields in the corrections environment like maintenance, education, therapy, and the medical field, which gives them a variety of opportunities, not just in security.

This is the second open house that Otero Prison has hosted.