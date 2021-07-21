EPCC students could be eligible for money from American Rescue Plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College students could be eligible for money from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

A grant tied to the pandemic recovery plan is available to students looking for assistance when it comes to tuition, course materials, technology, food and housing, childcare, or other school-related expenses.

Students registered for the fall semester could receive as much as $1,000 if they are full-time, or $750 if they are part-time.

