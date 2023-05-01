EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College (EPCC) and the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) partner up to provide funding for students to participate in undergraduate summer research.

The funding will go towards allowing students to participate in undergraduate research every summer at any University of Texas institution. The students are able to participate through the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation (LSAMP) Program, according to a release sent by EPCC.

The school says the LSAMP allows students to conduct research and then present their results during the LSAMP Conference. Once the students participate in the program, they are eligible to apply the following year to do research internationally.

The following are the students who are participating in the summer research:

Luis Compean-Gallegos will be conducting scientific research at University of Texas at Austin.

Armando Baca will be conducting research at University of Texas at El Paso.

Jose Alberto Barraza will be conducting research at University of Texas at El Paso.

Genesis Ramirez will be conducting research at University of Texas at El Paso.

Destiny Winters will be conducting research at University of Texas at El Paso.

Kimberly Dugdale and Mia Navarrete will be traveling to Roatan, Honduras to perform research with the LSAMP Scuba Diving Program.

The school adds Dugdale and Navarrete will have the opportunity to “collect data while scuba diving above coral reefs to explore marine environments and research coral health, coral disease, water quality, nutrient concentrations in the water, and the development of new sensors to make these measurements.”