EPCC student from Ciudad Juárez earns scholarship to attend Georgia State University

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An El Paso Community College student from Ciudad Juárez has been accepted to Georgia State University after receiving a 100% Transfer Campus Atlanta Scholarship for up to three years of undergraduate studies.



Daniel Eduardo Gamboa will attend GSU starting fall of 2021 and study Performing Arts.

Born in Durango, Mexico, Gamboa moved and has lived most of his life in Ciudad Juárez. He would cross the border every day and while learning a new language has been an extra challenge, it was not an obstacle for him to join and be recognized in the EPCC Forensics Speech and Debate Team.



“Speech and debate are fundamental for all majors and any area of personal development. Being a non-native English speaker, the Forensics Speech and Debate Team has absolutely evolved my mastery of the English language and how I transmit my ideas and feelings through my voice and expression,” said Gamboa.

“Eduardo qualified for the National Speech and Debate Tournament in Prose Interpretation, Poetry Interpretation, Dramatic Interpretation, and Duo Interpretation. While we were in lockdown Eduardo was still able to compete remotely along with the rest of the team in virtual tournaments against students from all over the country,” said Matthew Minnich, EPCC Speech & Debate Coach.

“EPCC really is the best place to start, especially for the Hispanic community who are unaware of their opportunities to grow so far away from home,” Gamboa added. “My experience here opened my eyes to a whole new world, meet so many interesting people and have some of the best experiences in my life.”

