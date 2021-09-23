EPCC student crowned Miss Nuestra Reina Hispana 2021

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The title of Miss Nuestra Reina Hispana went to Paulina Herbert a student at El Paso Community College.

Herbert is from El Paso and is a sophomore at EPCC studying to have a career in Education.

“I am honored to hold this title and make my city proud. As Miss Nuestra Reina Hispana, I will encourage women to love and be the best version of themselves,” said Herbert.

Paulina Herbert, courtesy EPCC

Herbert works as an Orientation Leader at EPCC in the Orientation department and the Assistant Director says he was reminded of all the hard work Herbert has done.

“Paulina constantly shows her exceptional work ethic by being a straight-A student, serving as an NSO Orientation Leader, model, actress, and social media influencer. I do not doubt that this is just the beginning of a beautiful career where she will use her spotlight to help others reach their dreams,” said Alex Guerrero, Assistant Director of New Student Orientation.

This was the inaugural Nuestra Reina Hispana and Herbert will now go to compete for the title of Nuestra Belleza USA in Las Vegas, Nevada.

