Close up group of graduates holding a hat At the graduation ceremony at the university (Getty)

El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College (EPCC) is hosting two spring commencement ceremonies on Friday, May 12.

EPCC says 2,134 degrees and certificates of completion will be handed out at the spring commencement. The 2023 spring commencement ceremonies will be on Friday, May 12 at Don Haskins Center located on 151 W. Glory Road.

The following are the 2023 spring commencement ceremonies:

Associate of Science, Associate of Applied Science and Certificates of Completion will be handed out at 2.pm.

Associate of Arts and Associate of Arts in Teaching will be handed out at 6 p.m.

The master of ceremonies will be Dr. William Serrata, EPCC president.

The commencement speaker will be Nicholas Tejeda, group president of Western Group for Tenet Healthcare and group chief executive officer at the Hospitals of Providence El Paso.