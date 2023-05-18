EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)– El Paso Community College (EPCC) has partnered with the United States Army in a unique program to train paramedics.

The Accelerated Paramedic program it is said to prepare soldiers in just 170 days.

The graduates from the program will be able to return to their units as paramedics and assist in back filling needed medical positions.

Command Sergeant Major (CSM) Jennifer Francis attended the group’s first day of class and presented them with their charge. EPCC is the first college in the nation to have the honor of offering this accelerated training.

“We are excited about this collaboration with EPCC and the opportunity to develop our Soldiers’ skills in peacetime which will enhance our capabilities in time of war. After three years of study, EPCC’s program showed it worked with our initiative,” CSM Francis said. “EPCC’s criteria and benefits blew other colleges out of the water.”

Soldiers will train six days a week and complete the program on October 31. In the end, they will be certified paramedics with 41 college credit hours.

With other education and earned credit, graduates could easily obtain an Associate of Applied Science-Paramedic and earn points to a promotion.

“EPCC has partnered with the United States Army for over 15 years in paramedic training,” Tony Ayub, Coordinator of the EPCC Emergency Medical Services Paramedic program said. “This program will increase the number of paramedics at a national level.”

Additionally, EPCC has served the military and veteran community since its funding in 1969, claiming they will always be there to assist and train the military to further their careers while on active duty and after.