EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) is participating in the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program. The initiative will help Latino students at 35 Hispanic Serving Institutions (HSIs) prepare for the workforce through digital skills training and career workshops.
In partnership with Grow with Google, the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities (HACU) is pleased to introduce the Hispanic-Serving Institutions (HSI) Career Readiness Program.
El Paso Community College works with the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities.
“The Google Career Readiness Opportunity has helped to merge the instructional component of education with the career services, allowing to engage students in different capacities at the community college level,” said Christian Servin, Ph.D. Associate Professor of Computer Science. “We have students from different areas of study interested in building academic capacities through the Google modules. This serves the community of El Paso, Juarez, and Las Cruces.”
In partnership with HACU, the Grow with Google HSI Career Readiness Program launched in January 2022 and provides HSI career centers with funding and a semester-long in-person and online digital skills program. HACU has a track record of increasing access to education in the Latino community, and two-thirds of Latino college students in the U.S. attend one of its member institutions.
The initiative combines career workshops, career counseling, and programming on design thinking, project management, and professional brand building. The participating schools will also create additional material tailored to student needs.
Hispanic-Serving Institutions are key in educating and training students to succeed in the current and future economy, especially in light of the competitive job market. Our partnership with Google on this initiative, which is expanding to 12 more HSIs, will ensure they graduate with the skills and training that prepare them for the digital workplace.Antonio R. Flores, HACU President & CEO
Google’s latest commitments build on over $35M provided to date to expand economic opportunity in the Latino community. Since 2013, the company’s Google in Residence program has partnered with HSIs and HBCUs to place Google software engineers in schools as faculty, and the company also hosts Tech Exchange, a virtual student exchange program that teaches HSI and HBCU students applied for computer science courses.
