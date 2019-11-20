EPCC opens a new Transportation Training Center

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM)- The El Paso Community College Valle Verde campus opened a new Transportation Training Center this morning.

This new state-of-the-art transportation center showcases EPCC’s commitment to strengthen the borderlands workforce.





“Attending and graduating college is becoming more and more important because, by 2020, 65 percent of all jobs will require a degree or certificate,” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President, said.

EPCC says students in transportation disciplines will have access to hands-on training in newly constructed bays for Diesel Tech, Automotive Tech, Hydraulics Tech, Logistics, and Collision.

“The Valle Verde Transportation Center will provide many innovative opportunities that will help us reach our goal of educating more students, placing them on a path to completing their degrees and increasing educational attainment in our region,” Dr. Serrata said.