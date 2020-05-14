EPCC offering financial relief to students affected by COVID-19

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) will now provide financial relief to students whose education has been impacted by COVID-19.

EPCC is among many other Texas colleges receiving funding from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act passed by Congress last month.

Students are able to apply for these funds starting today, May 14.

The CARES Act will allow EPCC the opportunity to provide monetary assistance in the form of grants that students will not have to pay back.

“More than 85 percent of our students receive some type of financial aid so even during regular times, a significant number of students were already experiencing insecurity in meeting basic needs such as food, housing, and tuition,” Dr. William Serrata, EPCC President said. “The COVID-19 pandemic has created even more challenging circumstances for our students and funding from the CARES Act will help ease their burden.”

According to the Department of Education, students may use the funds for course materials, technology, housing, food, childcare and other costs, a release said.

“This situation has been difficult for our entire community, especially our students,” Serrata said. “I am proud of how positively our students handled the unexpected transition to online instruction. This exemplifies how strong, determined, and resilient EPCC students are and I hopeful this assistance will ease some of the financial burden.”

Funds will be available on a first-come first-served basis.

Students can complete an application and expect a response within 24-hours. Applications are available online: go.epcc.edu/CARES