EPCC Nursing graduates celebrate their efforts, continue ceremony tradition practicing social distancing

News

by: Andrea Chacon

Posted: / Updated:

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) nursing graduates celebrated their pinning ceremony a little differently than expected.

The traditional indoor celebration was moved to incorporate social distancing guidelines by having a drive-by ceremony for graduates.

Despite the numerous challenges brought by COVID-19, the Spring Class of 2020 along with EPCC faculty and administration created an environment where hope, endurance, and adaptation were crucial for success.

According to a release, many students committed to succeeding despite not having childcare, limited internet access, studying from homes full of people, and other challenges. 

 Students demonstrated resiliency, and their efforts deserved recognition, a release said.

“Our students are the heroes in this story,” Irma Ansalmo-Carlos, Nursing Professor said. “They had to adapt, evolve, and grow along with these challenging times. As a result, this ceremony is even more meaningful this year.

This semester, 65 students graduates from EPCC’s Nursing Program attended the ceremony. 

“EPCC thrives on preparing nurses that will excel in their duty to the healthcare community, we are confident that each of these graduates we are honoring will become an invaluable asset in these times of conflict,” Ansalmo-Carlos said.

Now, more than ever, the community has benefitted from the essential role of nurses, healthcare workers, and first responders. EPCC is proud to be providing the training and support that these workers need to be qualified to work and serve in our community, a release said.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

KTSM Video Center

Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020

Thumbnail for the video titled "Newsfeed Now for May 20, 2020"

Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire

Thumbnail for the video titled "Two firefighters taken to local hospital following Vado brush fire"

El Paso hospitals reporting 'dramatic' drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso hospitals reporting 'dramatic' drop in E.R. visits amid COVID-19 pandemic"

Free COVID-19 testing available for children and adults without health insurance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free COVID-19 testing available for children and adults without health insurance"

El Paso businesses affected by travel restrictions

Thumbnail for the video titled "El Paso businesses affected by travel restrictions"

OSHA: 3 COVID-19 complaints about Santa Teresa meatpacking plant before infections

Thumbnail for the video titled "OSHA: 3 COVID-19 complaints about Santa Teresa meatpacking plant before infections"
More Local
Advertise with KTSM 9 Link

Coronavirus Quiz