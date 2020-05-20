EPCC Nursing graduates celebrate their efforts, continue ceremony tradition practicing social distancing

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Community College (EPCC) nursing graduates celebrated their pinning ceremony a little differently than expected.

The traditional indoor celebration was moved to incorporate social distancing guidelines by having a drive-by ceremony for graduates.

Despite the numerous challenges brought by COVID-19, the Spring Class of 2020 along with EPCC faculty and administration created an environment where hope, endurance, and adaptation were crucial for success.

According to a release, many students committed to succeeding despite not having childcare, limited internet access, studying from homes full of people, and other challenges.

Students demonstrated resiliency, and their efforts deserved recognition, a release said.

“Our students are the heroes in this story,” Irma Ansalmo-Carlos, Nursing Professor said. “They had to adapt, evolve, and grow along with these challenging times. As a result, this ceremony is even more meaningful this year.

This semester, 65 students graduates from EPCC’s Nursing Program attended the ceremony.

“EPCC thrives on preparing nurses that will excel in their duty to the healthcare community, we are confident that each of these graduates we are honoring will become an invaluable asset in these times of conflict,” Ansalmo-Carlos said.

Now, more than ever, the community has benefitted from the essential role of nurses, healthcare workers, and first responders. EPCC is proud to be providing the training and support that these workers need to be qualified to work and serve in our community, a release said.