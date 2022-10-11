EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Jenna Welch and Laura Bush Community Library, at El Paso Community College’s Northwest Campus, is among more than 160 public libraries nationwide to be awarded funding by the Public Library Association to conduct digital library literacy workshops.

The workshops will use Digitallearn.org resources. The PLA Digital Literacy Workshop Incentive, supported by AT&T, provides support to libraries of all sizes to conduct digital literacy training in their communities and help close the so-called digital divide.

The workshops will be free and will focus on career and work skills for adult learners, caregivers, immigrant teenagers, low-income parents and immigrant families.

The workshops will be taught in English and Spanish.

Workshops will be taught in four tracks of 1.5 hours and will be held in October and November and again in January and February 2023. Participants will have a choice of taking the courses in the morning or evening and doing the classes remotely or face to face.

To RSVP or for more details visit the Library website www.epcc.edu/Services/Libraries/northwest.