EPCC instructor volunteering in New York

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An EPCC instructor is volunteering in the response to the pandemic and is now in New York where the virus has hit hard.

Carol Cross, teaches Pharmacy Tech at EPCC. She and a team started their role by setting up a pharmacy in Queens, at a facility that is becoming 470-bed hospital specifically treating COVID-19 patients.

Now they are taking patients and filling medication orders.

Cross is hoping to inspire future pharmacists in El Paso.

“Some of my students in the future could actually help out in some sort of crisis so it’s not just this crisis,” said Cross.

According to Cross, they are kept busy with the pharmacy operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

