EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Community College (EPCC) will hold a completion ceremony for its first U.S. Army Medical Command (MEDCOM) paramedic course, according to a press release sent by the community college.

The ceremony will be held from 2-3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 31 at the EPCC Administrative Services Center (ASC) Boardroom, 9050 Viscount Blvd., Building A.

EPCC says this is the first collaboration on this accelerated paramedic course that the 16 graduates began in May.

EPCC was the first site chosen to team with Fort Bliss to provide paramedic education to medical soldiers utilizing this new model (Accelerated Paramedic Program). Soldiers completed the program in just 170 days, according to the press release.