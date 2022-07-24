EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Friday that three athletes from El Paso Community College (EPCC) have been named to the NJCAA 1st Team All American list. Antonio Leyba, Deandre Llopiz and Jonathon Rios of the EPCC baseball team achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the 2021-22 academic school year.

The Academic All-American list includes a total of 13 EPCC athletes.

Both the Men’s (2nd – 3.28 GPA) and Women’s (3rd – 3.28 GPA) Half Marathon Teams placed nationally in overall GPA. All EPCC teams finished with an overall 3.0 GPA or above.

EPCC is an academic institution first and foremost. Being awarded academic honors validates what we do as a college. Felix Hinojosa, Athletic Director, El Paso Community College

EPCC 1st Team All American (4.0 GPA):

Antonio Leyba Baseball

Deandre Llopiz Baseball

Jonathan Rios Baseball

EPCC 2nd Team All American (3.80-3.99 GPA):

Genevieve Centeno Softball

Jacqueline Loera Softball

Faith Nyathi Cross Country, Half Marathon

EPCC 3rd Team All American (3.60-3.79 GPA):

Brandon Adolphus Cross Country, Half Marathon

Samuel De La Rosa Baseball

Sarah Duarte Softball

Kenneth Dutka Baseball

Jorge Galindo Baseball

Joshua Ruiz Baseball

Nicolas Fierro Baseball



Since 1993, the NJCAA has recognized the team and individual student athletes with the highest grade-point averages. The student must have 24 credit hours or more with a GPA of 3.60 or higher.

