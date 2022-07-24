EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) announced Friday that three athletes from El Paso Community College (EPCC) have been named to the NJCAA 1st Team All American list. Antonio Leyba, Deandre Llopiz and Jonathon Rios of the EPCC baseball team achieved a 4.0 grade point average (GPA) during the 2021-22 academic school year.
The Academic All-American list includes a total of 13 EPCC athletes.
Both the Men’s (2nd – 3.28 GPA) and Women’s (3rd – 3.28 GPA) Half Marathon Teams placed nationally in overall GPA. All EPCC teams finished with an overall 3.0 GPA or above.
EPCC 1st Team All American (4.0 GPA):
Antonio Leyba Baseball
Deandre Llopiz Baseball
Jonathan Rios Baseball
EPCC 2nd Team All American (3.80-3.99 GPA):
Genevieve Centeno Softball
Jacqueline Loera Softball
Faith Nyathi Cross Country, Half Marathon
EPCC 3rd Team All American (3.60-3.79 GPA):
Brandon Adolphus Cross Country, Half Marathon
Samuel De La Rosa Baseball
Sarah Duarte Softball
Kenneth Dutka Baseball
Jorge Galindo Baseball
Joshua Ruiz Baseball
Nicolas Fierro Baseball
Since 1993, the NJCAA has recognized the team and individual student athletes with the highest grade-point averages. The student must have 24 credit hours or more with a GPA of 3.60 or higher.
For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store
- Muhammad Ali’s ‘Rumble in the Jungle’ belt sells for $6.1M
- EPCC has 13 athletes make the Academic-All-American team
- Back to school advice from a local pediatrician
- Nearly 1 in 3 Americans say it may soon be necessary to take up arms against the government
- Some teachers already back to work, the rest return Monday as school nears
- Hogan blames ‘collusion’ between Trump and Democrats for Dan Cox winning GOP primary