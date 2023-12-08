EL PASO, Texas (KTSM ) — El Paso Community College (EPCC) has received a $350,000 Advanced Technological Education (ATE) grant from the National Science Foundation (NSF), the federal government’s independent science agency.

This three-year grant will fund EPCC’s Developing Computational Adversarial Thinking: Bridging Technical Skills Training & Academic Coursework program, according to a news release sent out by EPCC.

“The program’s ultimate goal is to enhance the education of science and engineering technicians at both the undergraduate and secondary school levels. The project will develop curriculum modules that infuse adversarial thinking into computer science courses allowing students to increase technical and cybersecurity techniques while learning programming skills,” according to the news release.

This program will help strengthen cyber and data analytics learning outcome, according to the news release. In addition to innovative classroom experiences, students will be able to participate in workshops offered by professional practitioners, participate in Hackathon competitions and other extracurricular activities.

“EPCC is honored to be a recipient of this Advanced Technological Education grant from the National Science Foundation which will provide students opportunities to prepare for careers in high-tech fields,” William Serrata, EPCC president, said. “Not only will this enhance education in science and engineering, it will also raise cybersecurity awareness in our community and create more skilled workers in the cyber security industry for our region”

Adversarial thinking, which encourages students to adopt an attacker’s mindset and anticipate potential attacks, ultimately enhances their effectiveness as defenders and programmers, according to the news release.

The project runs from 2023-2026 and the implementation will take place at EPCC in several locations of the Arts Science & Technology building at the Valle Verde Campus.

EPCC serves nearly 25,000 students and offers 145 degree and certificate programs.