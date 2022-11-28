EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Representatives from El Paso Community College’s Risk Management Institute and the U.S. Department of Labor Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) participated in a signing ceremony to renew the Alliance Cooperative Program and to announce EPCC’s OSHA Ambassador Status.

EPCC has had a long-standing relationship with OSHA in training the area’s workforce to improve workplace health and safety. This program promotes worker safety, employer responsibility and ultimately contributes to safer workplaces in the region, a press release stated.

At the ceremony, it was announced that EPCC is now an Alliance Program Ambassador, the first ambassador program in Department of Labor’s Region Six.

Ambassador status is OSHA’s recognition that an Alliance participant has built and will continue to maintain a productive, cooperative relationship with the agency. This will result in more expansive outreach, programming and training to improve workplace health and safety by sharing information, guidance and access to training resources that address occupational hazards.

“We have been working with EPCC for several years and we truly appreciate EPCC’s commitment to helping OSHA fulfill our mission of ensuring safe and healthy working conditions for the workers of El Paso and West Texas by providing training, outreach and education,” Diego Alvarado Jr., area director of OSHA-El Paso Office said. “Our combined efforts help make El Paso one of the safest places to work, not only in Texas but within our region and even the entire United States.”

EPCC President Dr. William Serrata described how a partnership like this is one example of the college’s mission of training a skilled workforce for our region. He renewed EPCC’s commitment to the partnership and spoke of the Alliance’s impact.

“EPCC is synonymous with workforce development. When employers have a workforce need, companies can turn to EPCC for training, upskilling and reskilling,” Serrata said. “We are proud of our dynamic and growing partnership with U.S. Department of Labor OSHA to improve safety in our community’s workplaces as an Alliance Program Ambassador.”

In 2022, nearly 5,000 individuals were trained and thousands of others have completed courses in critical safety and health training since the program began in 2017.

Learn more at: http://go.epcc.edu/RiskManagement.