EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Community College (EPCC) held its annual celebration of literature and the arts with its Literary Fiesta. Different artists presented workshops and live performances. There was face painting, crafts and henna tattoos for the kids.

Photos courtesy of EPCC

“In a rapidly evolving digital age, the importance of college students and children transcending their roles as mere consumers of information to becoming content creators in various artistic genres cannot be overstated,” Lorely Ambriz, Literary Fiesta committee and head librarian at EPCC Northwest Campus said. “The Literary Fiesta is an event to celebrate literature, music, and the arts in our community and to encourage young minds to engage in creating new knowledge in these fields.”

Different workshops were presented: Art Workshop by president of the Green Hope Project, Candance Printz; Speech by American Playwright and Director Octavio Solis; Writing by authors Donna Muñoz, Yazmin Ramirez; Chrysalis and Musical performances by Rene Castañeda and Daniel Rivera.

This was the 15th Literary Fiesta that EPCC has presented.