EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – From the many reasons the city has to be proud of its people, Daniel Carrera has added one more. He won the 2022 Texas Society of Professional Engineers (TSPE) Texas Young Engineer of the Year Award, being the first El Pasoan to win this award sin 1996.

Carrera was born and raised in El Paso, graduated from Franklin High School, and attended EPCC from 2007 to 2010 where he received his Associate of Arts in 2010.

“Having been both a student and an employee (academic tutor) at EPCC, EPCC really was the best place to start for me,” Carrera said. “I enjoyed my time at EPCC while getting top-notch education, and meeting amazing people, I was saving money and I learned many valuable skills – both technical and personal – that I still apply today.”

Carrera transferred to Texas Tech University in Lubbock, Texas to pursue a degree in Architecture and then changed his major to Civil Engineering. He graduated in 2013 and returned to El Paso to work as an Engineer. He received his Master’s degree in August 2018 from the University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP).

Carrera is a Professional Engineer, licensed in Texas and New Mexico. He also won the Texas Society of Professional Engineers El Paso Chapter, 2021 Young Engineer of the Year Award, and the American Society of Civil Engineers El Paso Branch 2021 Young Civil Engineer of the Year Award.

