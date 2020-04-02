EPCAD granting businesses automatic 30-day rendition extension

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – While the deadline to file a rendition is April 15, Chief Appraiser Dinah Kilgore is granting an automatic extension to May 15 for all business personal property accounts for the tax year 2020, a release said.

If you own a business in El Paso County, and have tangible personal property that is used to produce income, you must report that property to the El Paso Central Appraisal District (EPCAD).

The decision to make an extention came as a response to the impact COVID-19 has had on businesses.

Normally, the Property Tax Code allows business personal property owners to request a 30-day extension in writing. However, EPCAD is waiving the written request and automatically extending the rendition for everyone, a release said.

EPCAD reminds all business owners that personal property is tangible property that may be owned, but it does not include land or other structures attached to the land, such as buildings or fences.

According to a release, examples of personal property include computers, desks, chairs, office supplies, business inventory, machinery and vehicle used to produce income, along with other items used in the business.

For more information or concerns please call Mr. Jorge Rodriguez at (915) 780-2068 or email at jorguez@epcad.org.