EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) will host an opening reception for its EPAA Members Exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.

Subramanian’s art

Maximos’ art

Von Ahn’s art

Guerra’s art

Sanders’ art

Robbins’ art

MacKenzie’s art

Pence’s art

Walker’s art

Rattay’s art

Savitsky’s art

Watterson’s art

The exhibit will feature 24 EPAA artists who will display their unique artistic styles and talents including the following:

Past EPAA presidents:

Brigitte Von Ahn: Since 1992

Krystyna Robbins: Since 1995

Reggie Watterson: Since 2007

Longest members:

C. Manny Guerra: Since 1960

Nina Walker: Since 1975

Members:

Felix Arenas: Since 2018

Lin Bentley Keeling: Since 2014

Paul Brahman: Since 2022

Terry Holland-Meyer: Since 2016

Tim Holt: Since 2020

Jean-Claude Linossi: Since 2018

John W. Mackenzie: Since 2014

Maximos: Since 2023

Sandra Morissette: Since 2023

Linda Parsons: Since 2016

Trevor Pence: Since 2019

Bohuslav Rattay: Since 2019

Renè Sanders: Since 2015

Marina Savitsky: Since 2010

Laurie Sayward: Since 2018

Waynelyn Segotta: Since 2014

Michelle Stone: Since 2021

Belinda Subramanian: Since 2016

Gummi Thordson: Since 2013

The show will last through Saturday, June 24. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.