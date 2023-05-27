EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) will host an opening reception for its EPAA Members Exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.
The exhibit will feature 24 EPAA artists who will display their unique artistic styles and talents including the following:
Past EPAA presidents:
- Brigitte Von Ahn: Since 1992
- Krystyna Robbins: Since 1995
- Reggie Watterson: Since 2007
Longest members:
- C. Manny Guerra: Since 1960
- Nina Walker: Since 1975
Members:
- Felix Arenas: Since 2018
- Lin Bentley Keeling: Since 2014
- Paul Brahman: Since 2022
- Terry Holland-Meyer: Since 2016
- Tim Holt: Since 2020
- Jean-Claude Linossi: Since 2018
- John W. Mackenzie: Since 2014
- Maximos: Since 2023
- Sandra Morissette: Since 2023
- Linda Parsons: Since 2016
- Trevor Pence: Since 2019
- Bohuslav Rattay: Since 2019
- Renè Sanders: Since 2015
- Marina Savitsky: Since 2010
- Laurie Sayward: Since 2018
- Waynelyn Segotta: Since 2014
- Michelle Stone: Since 2021
- Belinda Subramanian: Since 2016
- Gummi Thordson: Since 2013
The show will last through Saturday, June 24. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.