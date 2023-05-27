EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso Art Association (EPAA) will host an opening reception for its EPAA Members Exhibit from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 27 at the Crossland Gallery located at 500 West Paisano.

The exhibit will feature 24 EPAA artists who will display their unique artistic styles and talents including the following:

Past EPAA presidents:

  • Brigitte Von Ahn: Since 1992
  • Krystyna Robbins: Since 1995
  • Reggie Watterson: Since 2007

Longest members:

  • C. Manny Guerra: Since 1960
  • Nina Walker: Since 1975

Members:

  • Felix Arenas: Since 2018
  • Lin Bentley Keeling: Since 2014
  • Paul Brahman: Since 2022
  • Terry Holland-Meyer: Since 2016
  • Tim Holt: Since 2020
  • Jean-Claude Linossi: Since 2018
  • John W. Mackenzie: Since 2014
  • Maximos: Since 2023
  • Sandra Morissette: Since 2023
  • Linda Parsons: Since 2016
  • Trevor Pence: Since 2019
  • Bohuslav Rattay: Since 2019
  • Renè Sanders: Since 2015
  • Marina Savitsky: Since 2010
  • Laurie Sayward: Since 2018
  • Waynelyn Segotta: Since 2014
  • Michelle Stone: Since 2021
  • Belinda Subramanian: Since 2016
  • Gummi Thordson: Since 2013

The show will last through Saturday, June 24. The gallery is open Tuesday to Friday 11:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.