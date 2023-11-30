EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water proposed a water bill hike of $3.54 cents per month for the Fiscal Year of 2024-2025 on Wednesday, Nov. 29, emphasizing necessary investments in reliability, water supply, and flood control.

The utility’s funding priorities are elaborated below:

Water and wastewater plant improvements, pipes, pumping systems are needed to replace aging infrastructure and ensure customers receive reliable water and wastewater services. Water supply – $52 million: To contribute to long-term water sustainability, construction will begin on the Advanced Water Purification Facility in Mission Valley, with construction continuing at the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project in Northeast El Paso.

The public service board will be voting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2024. If approved, the new budget rates and fees would go into effect on March 1, 2024.

The utility says the typical residential bill for water, wastewater and stormwater charges will total to a 4.7 percent increase over last year’s bill.

EPWater urges conservation as a means for customers to reduce the impact of rate and fee increases. Water-efficient customers may keep their bills down using the following:

monthly. Last year, about 50,000 low-water users received the waiver of $14 a month. Businesses may apply for EPWater’s WaterWise Rebate Program to help with the cost of new water-saving equipment. Residential rebates will also be available in the new fiscal year

For more information, visit El Paso Water’s website by clicking here: Home – El Paso Water (epwater.org).