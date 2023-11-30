EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water proposed a water bill hike of $3.54 cents per month for the Fiscal Year of 2024-2025 on Wednesday, Nov. 29, emphasizing necessary investments in reliability, water supply, and flood control.
The utility’s funding priorities are elaborated below:
- Reliability – $363 million: Water and wastewater plant improvements, pipes, pumping
systems are needed to replace aging infrastructure and ensure customers receive reliable water and wastewater services.
- Water supply – $52 million: To contribute to long-term water sustainability, construction will begin on the Advanced Water Purification Facility in Mission Valley, with construction continuing at the Aquifer Storage and Recovery Project in Northeast El Paso.
- Flood control – $71 million: New ponds and improvements to existing ponds and pipes will be built to protect public safety and private property.
The public service board will be voting at 8 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2024. If approved, the new budget rates and fees would go into effect on March 1, 2024.
The utility says the typical residential bill for water, wastewater and stormwater charges will total to a 4.7 percent increase over last year’s bill.
EPWater urges conservation as a means for customers to reduce the impact of rate and fee increases. Water-efficient customers may keep their bills down using the following:
- The Water Supply Replacement Charge will be waived for customers using less than 4 CCFs
monthly. Last year, about 50,000 low-water users received the waiver of $14 a month.
- Businesses may apply for EPWater’s WaterWise Rebate Program to help with the cost of new water-saving equipment. Residential rebates will also be available in the new fiscal year
For more information, visit El Paso Water’s website by clicking here: Home – El Paso Water (epwater.org).