EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Parks and Recreation is getting ready to open the City’s Spray parks for the summer season starting on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

El Paso County residents will receive a special discounted rate on season passes when they visit the park in person and purchase with a valid ID. Season passes may be used at any El Paso Water Park throughout the summer season. Season passes, and general admission tickets are available for purchase now at epwaterparks.com.

Full opening schedule as follows:

Chapoteo only, May 7, 2-6 p.m.

only, May 7, 2-6 p.m. Chapoteo only, May 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

only, May 8, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Camp Cohen only, May 14-15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

only, May 14-15, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Lost Kingdom only, May 21-22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

only, May 21-22, 11 a.m.-6 p.m. All 4 parks open daily on May 28, 2022, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

This year’s season will feature special events, new food options, and discounts throughout the season.

Visit epwaterparks.com to learn more

