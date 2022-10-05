EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Water and U.S. Army Corps of Engineers are looking for input from the community to solve the flooding issues in Central El Paso.

The Flood Risk Management Study started in summer of 2021 and will take three years to be completed, according to Gisela Dagnino, City Chief of Operations Officer for storm waters.

Dagnino said, the application for funding of the study started about 10 years ago and finally came to fruition last year.

The study has, so far, identified the main issue with flooding in the central area of the city is due to debris and sediments coming down from the mountain during heavy rainfall.

They are now looking for input from the residents to start working on solutions that could involve building more dams, said Dagnino.

The public meeting will be held on Wednesday, October 5 at Memorial Senior Center at 1800 Byron St., from 5:30 to 7:30.

For those who are unable to attend, they can still submit their comment by filling in this form and sending it to ElPaso-Central-Flood-Study@usace.army.mil.

For local and breaking news, sports, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE KTSM 9 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store