EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Water is partnering with the El Paso Police Department, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the Better Business Bureau of El Paso in order to send a message to perpetrators.

El Paso Water says reports are multiplying regarding suspicious urgent notices that are left in customers’ mailboxes or on their doors, questioning the safety of their water.

El Paso Water says some businesses have been misrepresenting themselves as El Paso Water or City of El Paso employees and have recently been “demanding overdue payments” through platforms such as Cash App or gift card.

“Don’t call the number that is on any of these flyers,” said Sgt. Javier Sambrano of the El Paso Police Department. “If something does not seem right, it’s probably not.”

Law enforcement officials urge the public to remain vigilant and informed about local businesses.

El Paso Water adds that suspicious activity should be reported to the El Paso Police Department at 915-832-4400.

“Those urgent notices left at your home are meant to coerce you into buying something you don’t need,” said Marybeth Stevens, President of Better Business Bureau El Paso. “Ask for utility credentials and look for utility-issued employee badges and uniforms, as well as vehicles bearing the utility’s name and logo.”

Questionable business practices and suspected fraud may be reported to the Better Business Bureau at https://www.bbb.org/scamtracker/reportscam.

Utility customers with questions or concerns about their water quality are urged to call the International Water Quality Laboratory at 915-594-5733.