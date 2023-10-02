El Paso, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office wants the community to come out, mingle and learn more about what they do to keep the Borderland community safe.

The Sheriff’s Office will host a National Night Out event from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 3 at the EPSCO headquarters parking lot, 3850 Justice Dr.

There will be food trucks, music, live entertainment, health and safety booths and emergency response vehicles on display.

You will also get the chance to meet first responders from different agencies and get the chance to learn about who they are and what they do on a daily basis.