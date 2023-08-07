Conditions in a stash house in Sunland Park as highlighted by El Paso Sector Chief Anthony “Scott” Good.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Anthony “Scott” Good is highlighting “deplorable conditions” that migrants are living in when smuggled across the U.S. border.

Conditions in a stash house in Sunland Park. Courtesy of Anthony “Scott” Good X account Conditions in a stash house in Sunland Park. Courtesy of Anthony “Scott” Good X account Conditions in a stash house in Sunland Park. Courtesy of Anthony “Scott” Good X account Conditions in a stash house in Sunland Park. Courtesy of Anthony “Scott” Good X account

According to a post on his X social media account, formerly Twtter, Sunland Park Police discovered five migrants and four unaccompanied children after a 6-year-old called 9-1-1 saying that her mother had left her alone.

“Smugglers don’t care for the well-being of migrants,” Good wrote on the social media post.

He also posted four photos showing the condition of the stash house where the nine people were living.