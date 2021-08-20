EP Rent Help program pop-up event to be held this Saturday in Montana Vista

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — For El Pasoans seeking rental assistance due to the financial impact of COVID-19, they can get help by applying for the Paso del Norte Community Foundation’s EP Rent Help program this weekend.



PDNCF, El Paso County Commissioner Iliana Holguin, the Border Network for Human Rights and the United Way’s El Paso United Community Resiliency Center (CRC) will host free pop-up help sessions this Saturday, August 21, from 9:00 a.m. to noon. The event will take place at the Laura Aguilar Human Rights Community Center located at 3671 Fawn Drive in Montana Vista.



Those who can’t make it this Saturday, organizers listed other ways to get help with the application process.

To get help from an El Paso United CRC Navigator, call (915) 400-7401 .

. If you have already filed an application, you can check its status by visiting EPRentHelp.org and clicking “Check My Status.”

and clicking “Check My Status.” You can also call (855) 8EP-RENT if you have questions about the status of an existing application.

if you have questions about the status of an existing application. El Paso United CRC Navigators are available to provide in-person assistance:

Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4:30pm at the Chayo Apodaca Community Center, 341 N. Moon Road, in Socorro.

341 N. Moon Road, in Socorro. Tuesday and Thursday from 9am to 4pm at the Bowling Family YMCA, 5509 Will Ruth, starting August 24.

5509 Will Ruth, starting August 24. Wednesday and Friday 9am to 4pm Loya Family YMCA, 2044 Trawood, starting August 25.

Organizers remind community members no matter where they live in El Paso County, millions of dollars in rental assistance is still available for families impacted by COVID-19. Applications for assistance from tenants/landlords within the City of El Paso outpace those from outlying county communities.

Tenants must earn at or below 80% of Area Median Income and be at risk of eviction because of a direct economic impact of COVID-19 to be eligible for this assistance. Tenants can receive assistance to pay up to 12 months of past due rent and up to 3 months of future rent.

