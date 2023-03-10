EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Public Library is looking for exhibitors, booth participants, and performers to participate in their annual literacy celebration Día De Los Niños, Día De Los Libros event on Saturday, April 29 at Washington Park.

The event is organized by the El Paso Public Library and the Parks and Recreation

Department; the outdoor event will celebrate children, families, and literacy.

Exhibitors, booth participants, and performers interested in participating in Día de los Niños, Día de los Libros event are encouraged to send an email to epplprograms@elpasotexas.gov or call (915) 212-3217.