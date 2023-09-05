EL PASO, (KTSM) — The El Paso Police Department’s September Traffic Focus is child passenger safety.

Here is a quick look at the regulations.

45.412. Child Passenger Safety Seat Systems; Offense

a) A person commits an offense if the person operates a passenger vehicle, transports a child

who is younger than 8 years of age, unless the child is taller than 4 feet, 9 inches, and

does not keep the child secured during the operation of the vehicle in a child passenger safety

seat system according to the instructions of the manufacturer of the safety seat system.

(b) An offense under this section is a misdemeanor punishable by a fine of not less than $25

and not more than $250.

(b-1) Repealed by Acts 2011, 82nd Leg., 1st C.S., ch. 4 (S.B. 1), § 69.01(1).

(c) It is a defense to prosecution under this section that the person was operating the vehicle

in an emergency or for a law enforcement purpose.

(d) Repealed by Acts 2003, 78th Leg., ch. 204, § 8.01.

(e) This section does not apply to a person:

(1) operating a vehicle transporting passengers for hire, excluding third-party transport

service providers when transporting clients pursuant to a contract to provide nonemergency

Medicaid transportation; or

(2) transporting a child in a vehicle in which all seating positions equipped with child

passenger safety seat systems or safety belts are occupied.