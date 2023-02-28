EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The El Paso City Council voted unanimously Tuesday, Feb. 27 to rename the city’s police headquarters after late Police Chief Greg Allen.

Allen died unexpectedly on Jan. 17 at the age of 71.

Allen had served in the El Paso Police Department for more than four decades and led the department as its chief for nearly 15 years. He was the first Black man to serve as the city’s police chief.

Allen had a public ceremony in his honor and funeral service will full police honors.

A memorial to Allen is also part of the city’s public art plan for this year.

The current police headquarters, at 911 Raynor in Central El Paso, will be renamed to honor Allen. When the facility is rebuilt and upgraded, it will also bear his name.