EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Police have issued a Silver Alert and are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 74-year-old man.

Mel Villalobos, a resident of Northeast El Paso, was last seen on Friday, May 5. He usually wears Pittsburgh Steelers shirts, but it is unknown what he is wearing. He could have a white beard.

He is described as 5-feet-9, with balding brown hair.

If you have any information on Villalobos, you are urged to call the police nonemergency number at (915) 832-44400. You can also call Crime Stoppers at (915) 566-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.