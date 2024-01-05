EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso community will have an opportunity to learn more about what law enforcement does.

The El Paso Police Department, in partnership with the Texas Department of Public Safety, will be hosting a new session of the Citizen Police Academy.

The academy runs from Tuesday, Jan. 13 through Thursday, Feb. 15. It will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. at different venues on Tuesday and Thursday nights.

The CPA is a community policing program aimed at helping citizens learn about some of the different functions within the El Paso Police Department and Texas DPS, according to a news release sent out by El Paso Police.

Among the topics to be covered are: patrol; crime scene investigations; homicide investigations; Texas Rangers; Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events (CRASE); and other topics.

To apply, you must be at least 18 years of age and no longer in high school.

The application is available online at eppd.org under the community policing tab. The application may be completed and submitted online. Applications must be turned in by Monday, Jan. 15.