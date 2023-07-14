EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso Museum of Archaeology is inviting the community to its new pop-up exhibit, “Colors of the Past – Traditional Native American Dyeing in the Southwest,” on view since July 12.

The exhibit, which will be on view through Dec. 2, features an overview of Native American fibers, dyeing techniques and the changes resulting from the arrival of Spanish colonizers to the U.S. Southwest region such as substituting cotton for wood, according to a press release sent by the City of El Paso.

The Spanish also provided access to new dyes imported from the south that enhanced colors and designs created by the Southwestern people.

The narrative of the exhibit closes with the arrival of American-European settlers during the mid-1800s, and the final change brought with them of commercial yarns and dyers to the Pueblo world.

For more information on the El Paso Museum of Archeology click here.