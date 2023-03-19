EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso Museum of Archaeology is celebrating the blooming of the Mexican Gold poppies around the museum’s gardens by inviting the public to their “Poppies Festival”.

The “Poppies Festival” has been taking place at the El Paso Museum of Archaeology for the past three Saturdays, as the flowers began to bloom during the first weeks of February. Individuals who would like to celebrate the blooming of the poppies can still do so on Saturday March 25 and Saturday April 1 at the El Paso Museum of Archaeology located on 4301 Woodrow Bean Transmountain Dr from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. respectively.

Photo Credit: Todoelpaso.com and El Paso Museum of Archeology

Poppies are said to cover the Franklin Mountains and Caster Range when the bloom is fairly big. The El Paso Museum of Archeology asks for visitors to respect the poppy flowers and to not step, lay or pick them.

“If the flower dies before time, we lose about 300 seeds per flower that are needed for next year’s bloom”- El Paso Muesum of Archeology

For more information on this event, click here: Poppies Fest 2023 – ToDoElPaso.com