EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Holocaust Museum and Study Center is hosting the 4th Annual “FORE! UNITee” event at Topgolf on March 26.

Anyone who is interested can join the EP Holocaust Museum for an afternoon of golf, food, and fellowship. The event will also include a hole-in-one contest, raffle, and a kids-only contest with prizes.

The event will take place at Topgolf on Sunday, March 26, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The deadline to register is March 18.

Cost for an individual player is $75.

Cost for a team bay is $400.

When purchasing a team bay, it will include 6 players, a 10% discount per player, a comped Top Golf registration fee, hours of play, buffet lunch, 1 beer/wine ticket, and unlimited non-alcoholic drinks.

For more information visit elpasoholocaustmuseum.org/events or call (915)351-0048.